Top Trump Aide Jenna Ellis Once Called the President an ‘Idiot,’ ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Not American’: CNN

Jenna Ellis, a top legal adviser and surrogate for President Trump, once considered her boss to be an “unethical, corrupt, lying, criminal, dirtbag,” among other things, according to a CNN review of her old Facebook posts and radio appearances. Ellis, who is currently part of Trump’s legal team looking to overturn the election results through a series of slapdash lawsuits, told CNN in a statement that her “mind was changed based on fact and personal knowledge.” In another Facebook post, she linked to a Federalist article titled “5 Reasons Every American Should Oppose Donald Trump,” one of which was that Trump was an “American fascist.”