Top Trump Terror Official Suspended Over Sugar Baby Allegations

A top Donald Trump-appointed official was suspended after she was accused in a bombshell report of being on a sugar daddy website.

Officials told the New York Post that Julia Varvaro, a Department of Homeland Security deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism, has been put on leave following a bombshell Daily Mail report that revealed the 29-year-old had a profile on Seeking.com, a site often used by young singles seeking older, wealthier partners to fund their lifestyles.

“Julia Varvaro is on administrative leave as a result of the investigation and she is no longer serving in her capacity as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at DHS,” an official confirmed Wednesday.

DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Julia Varvaro has shared photos of herself at the White House and President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club on social media. LinkedIn/Julia Varvaro

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Varvaro was accused by her former paramour, identified by the Mail as Robert B, a scorned business executive who said he filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General.

“‘I believe that she’s under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk,’ he wrote in the complaint, according to the Mail.

The St. John’s University alum also, reportedly, has a profile on Seeking.com, a site that is often used by young, attractive singles looking for older, wealthier partners to help fund their luxury lifestyles.

The profile, which was under the name “Alessia,” said its owner worked for a government agency and offered “seductive sophistication.”

This was hot the Daily Mail broke the story of the counterterrorism official who is on a "sugar daddy" website. DailyMail.com

Varvaro and Robert met on Hinge, a far more mainstream dating app. The disgruntled ex alleges he spent $40,000 on her over the course of three months, including first-class trips to Aruba and Italy.

The relationship ended after Robert refused to spend even more on her, according to text messages he shared with the publication. He has since filed a complaint with DHS’s Office of the Inspector General exposing the alleged Seeking.com profile.

Varvaro denied having a profile on Seeking.com and chalked up the allegations to a disgruntled ex. The Daily Beast has reached out to Varvaro.