Top Trumpists Are Paying Teenage Boys to Post MAGA Content, Says Report
IN THE DMS
Members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle have reportedly been paying teenage boys—some of them as young as 14—to post MAGA content on their Instagram pages. A deeply strange report from HuffPost states that behind-the-DMs deals were struck between the teens and ex-members of the Trump-era White House. According to the report, the kids have been paid to advertise a wide range of Trumpist content since the 2020 election, including for the Trump campaign’s “Election Defense Fund,” Mike Lindell’s MyPillow company, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. They’ve also reportedly taken payments to run ads for GETTR, the little-used social network set up by Trump’s ex-senior aide Jason Miller, which saw the kids rake in $0.85 for each conversion with a limit of $21,250. “There’s a lot of money to be made,” one teen told HuffPost. “You just gotta know the right people.” GETTR, the Trump campaign, and the NRSC didn’t respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.