Top U.S. Cybersecurity Official Expects to Be Fired After Debunking Election Lies: Report
PINK SLIPPED, PROBABLY
The United States’ top cybersecurity official has told those close to him that he expects to be fired, Reuters reports. Chris Krebs, head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has drawn the ire of the White House with his agency’s “Rumor Control” page, which debunks election misinformation as part of its work defending U.S. elections against digital interference and hacking. President Donald Trump has promoted false claims of widespread voter fraud and filed a series of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results of the election. White House officials have reportedly requested that CISA remove its debunks, specifically one that put out accurate information deflating a conspiracy theory that a clandestine intelligence agency computer program could have altered votes across the country. The bureau has declined. Krebs himself did not confirm the news of his impending departure. Bryan Ware, assistant director of CISA, resigned Thursday.