CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Top U.S. General “Surprised” By Russia and Iran's Lack of Midterm Meddling

    DISTRACTED

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Alex Wong/Getty

    Iran and Russia were too distracted by their own unrest and wars to interfere with America’s midterm elections this year, top cyber official U.S. Maj. Gen. William J. Hartman said at a Fort Meade press conference on Monday. Harman, who heads the Cyber National Mission Force of U.S. Cyber Command, said he was “surprised” by the pair of American adversaries’ lack of activity in the midterm elections. “We collectively saw much less focus from foreign adversaries, particularly the Russians, in targeting the 2022 election compared to previous elections,” said Hartman.

    Read it at CNN