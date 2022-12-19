Top U.S. General “Surprised” By Russia and Iran's Lack of Midterm Meddling

Read it at CNN
Iran and Russia were too distracted by their own unrest and wars to interfere with America’s midterm elections this year, top cyber official U.S. Maj. Gen. William J. Hartman said at a Fort Meade press conference on Monday. Harman, who heads the Cyber National Mission Force of U.S. Cyber Command, said he was “surprised” by the pair of American adversaries’ lack of activity in the midterm elections. “We collectively saw much less focus from foreign adversaries, particularly the Russians, in targeting the 2022 election compared to previous elections,” said Hartman.