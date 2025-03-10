Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
Top Washington Post Columnist Quits After Piece Critical of Bezos Is Nixed
YET ANOTHER DEPARTURE
Ruth Marcus is leaving the paper after four decades.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Published
Mar. 10 2025
1:11PM EDT
Michael M. Santiago/Getty
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
Chelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
Politics
JD Vance Slammed by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine Over Zelensky ‘Ambush’
Sean Craig
Royalist
Trump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
Politics
Usha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell
Trumpland
ICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
Leigh Kimmins