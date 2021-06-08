CHEAT SHEET
Top White House Coronavirus Adviser Andy Slavitt Is Out
The White House’s top coronavirus adviser will leave his post Wednesday. Andy Slavitt said at a briefing Tuesday, “Today is my last briefing and tomorrow is my last day in the White House. It has been an honor to serve as part of the administration committed to working day and night until Americans are able to feel safe again from this pandemic… We must push harder so more Americans can return to normal life with the peace of mind that comes with being vaccinated.” Temporary special appointments within the federal government like Slavitt’s are limited to 130 days, and Slavitt’s departure was expected. He assumed his position in January.