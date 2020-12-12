I Wear These Climbing Pants for Everything Except Climbing
FREE SOLO
Pants are, without a doubt, the hardest part of the wardrobe for me to find success with. I’ve poured years and plenty of my paychecks into the search for a good pair of pants that will go the distance and look good while doing it. Despite trying everything from selvedge denim to hemp trousers, I’ve struggled to find the magic combination of fit, durability and flexibility that would allow me to call any I’ve tried the perfect pair. Two summers ago, I purchased this pair of pants under the guise I’d use them for rock climbing. They are called “Climbing Pants” after all. Instead, I discovered they were even better for the everyday.
To be completely transparent, the proving grounds I’ve tested these pants on is the restaurant industry, but I like to flatter myself by thinking that my life has some of the same rigors as that of Alex Honnold’s. The gusseted crotch does well in redistributing pressure on the part of a pair of pants that always seems to be the first part to fail in the jeans I’d wear before. I’ve found that they wear like a straight-fit chino, but the cotton/spandex blend means they’ll have a little more give than a traditional pair of chinos. Of course I do have to address the elephant in the room: the built-in belt. A built-in belt is a feature I mistrust on spec in any pair of pants. For the longest time I thought it was a gimmicky feature, like zip-off pants, that doesn’t really work, but in these pants the T-locking belt works perfectly with a button to secure the pants. Even after a day on the move the belt doesn’t slowly loosen each time it is strained.
I never thought I’d say it, but these climbing pants are perfect to wear every day. Not only are they perfect for my mobile lifestyle—they’re also stylish enough to be worn pretty much anywhere. Oh yeah, I can even rock climb in them, too.
Topo Climb Pants
