Tori Bowie’s Agent Explains Pregnant Client’s Tragic Death
‘PAINFUL’
Three-time Olympic track and field medalist Tori Bowie’s shocking death was revealed earlier this week to be caused by childbirth complications. Her agent commented Wednesday for the first time after her client’s “painful” passing, which claimed the life of Bowie and her unborn child. “I can only imagine now how that must have been,” Kimberly Holland from Icon Management Inc. told CBS News. “Painful. It hurts. Also to know that there’s no baby.” Holland told CBS that, in her last conversation with Bowie, they were preparing for the birth of her baby girl—but Bowie wasn’t actively performing a home birth when the baby started to arrive. Holland also said that Bowie didn’t trust hospitals. “She wanted to make sure that the baby was gonna be okay with her being in control,” Holland said. Bowie, 32, was found dead in her Florida home last month after a wellness check from the local sheriff’s department. Her autopsy report released this week revealed that Bowie was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death.