Tories Caught Drinking and Dancing in Bombshell Partygate Video
RED-HANDED
A gaggle of Conservative Party staffers has been caught on camera drinking, dancing, and laughing about bending lockdown rules at a Christmas party during the height of COVID-19 in a shocking video obtained by the Mirror. The bash, hosted at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London in December 2020, featured at least 24 attendees—including two from Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list. “As long as we are not streaming that we’re, like, bending the rules,” one man joked in the video after someone admits they’re filming for “party use.” A Conservative Party spokesperson said it was aware of the “unauthorized social gathering” and that “formal disciplinary action” has been taken against four CCHQ staff members. The Mirror’s damning report comes only two days after the former prime minister was determined to have misled parliament in regards to the “Partygate” scandal, in which Johnson defied pandemic rules with his boozy gatherings.