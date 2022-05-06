CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tories Slump in U.K. Local Elections as Voters Tire of Boris Johnson
NO MO BOJO?
Read it at The Guardian
It looks like British voters may finally have seen through Boris Johnson. Johnson’s Conservative Party, in power nationally since 2010, suffered a string of defeats in local council elections around the U.K. that will again call his leadership into question after he was fined by police for partying at No. 10 during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Tories lost three flagship London councils, including—for the first time—Westminster, which includes not just the Houses of Parliament but swanky areas like Mayfair. The biggest beneficiary of the Conservative slump was the Labour Party, whose leader, Keir Starmer, called Thursday’s vote “a big turning point” for the party.