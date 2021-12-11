Tornado Kills Two Arkansas Nursing Home Residents, Traps Dozens Inside

A tornado killed two residents of an Arkansas nursing home Friday night after obliterating the building and trapping dozens more inside.

Monette Manor in Northern Arkansas took a direct hit and collapsed with residents still under its roof as multiple severe tornadoes swept several southern states Friday night.

A fire station in Samburg, Tennessee, also took a direct hit from a tornado late Friday, trapping multiple people inside, the Obion County Sheriff’s office confirmed to The Daily Beast. Authorities had not yet ascertained whether anyone was killed or injured.

Marvin Day, the Judge of Craighead County, Arkansas, issued a state of emergency and said about 20 people were thought to be trapped in the wreckage of the nursing home, while at least five others were injured.

The storms had already leveled multiple businesses in the town, including a Dollar General. The National Weather Service warned that at least 25 million people were under threat from massive thunderstorm systems tearing through the region.

The NWS put out a warning for the Monette area earlier in the day, urging residents to shelter in place. Day said first responders were on the scene at Monette Manor and attending to “significant injuries.”

Local authorities also reportedly appealed to any medical personnel near the area to help tend to those wounded.

