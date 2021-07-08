Tornado Tears Through U.S. Navy Base in Georgia, Hurting 10
‘JUST BANGED AROUND’
A suspected tornado has ripped through a U.S. Navy base in southeast Georgia, hurting 10 and flipping multiple vehicles upside-down. Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base confirmed that the injured have been transported to hospitals, but added in a statement that there was “no damage to any sensitive military asset or submarine.” Sergio Rodriguez, who lives near an RV park on the base, shot footage of the tornado’s aftermath. “There were just RVs flipped over on their sides, pickup trucks flipped over, a couple of trailers had been shifted and a couple of trailers were in the water,” he said. “A bunch of folks had lacerations and were just banged around.” Officials in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell onto two vehicles. The extreme weather was caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, which is currently moving over Georgia and expected to arrive in South Carolina and North Carolina later in the day.