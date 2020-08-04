Tornado Warning For New York City After Twister in North Carolina Turns Deadly
WILD WEATHER
At least one person has been killed after a tornado tore through a North Carolina mobile home park Tuesday morning. The tornado touched down in Bertie County in the state’s north-east after Hurricane Isaias made landfall late Monday night. Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed on Good Morning America on Tuesday: “Up in the northeastern part of the state in Bertie County, we know we have at least one fatality, a number of people injured as a tornado hit a mobile home park... We have search and rescue crews there.” Local network ABC11 reported that 20 were injured and three are missing after the tornado hit the park. According to CNN, tornado warnings have been issued for several major Northeast cities, including New York City and Philadelphia. Delaware, Eastern Maryland, and Coastal Virginia are also under tornado watch.