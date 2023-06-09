Toronto Blue Jays Dump Pitcher Who Shared Anti-LGBTQ+ Video
PAYOFF PITCH
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, who came under fire in May for sharing a video calling for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light’s “demonic” Pride campaigns, has been designated for assignment. The roster move comes the same day Bass was scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam as part of Pride celebrations prior to a Friday game against the Minnesota Twins. Bass apologized for the post a day after sharing it in a statement, recognizing it “was hurtful to the Pride community.” The player said he was using the team’s resources “ to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.” He added: “The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody.” ESPN reported that the Blue Jays reinstated pitcher Mitch White from the 60-day injured list while designating Bass for assignment—where he will either be outrighted to the minor leagues or picked up by another team. Bass struggled in his latest on-field appearance for the Jays, giving up three hits, including a home run, in one inning.