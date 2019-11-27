Toronto Cops Arrest Man Accused of Attacking People With Buckets Full of Poop
Please don’t read this if you’re eating. Police in Toronto have arrested a man suspected in a string of assaults in which buckets of “liquefied fecal matter” were dumped on unsuspecting victims. “I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting,” City Police Constable David Hopkinson justifiably told The Toronto Star. The first two incidents happened Friday and Sunday last week at university libraries. The man is accused of entering the libraries, then pouring the contents of his bucket on people sitting at study desks. A third incident happened Monday night, when a man allegedly poured a poop bucket on woman walking on the street. Toronto Police say a 23-year-old man faces a range of charges for allegedly dumping the filth buckets on people. “The Toronto Police would like to advise the public of an arrest made in an assault with a weapon and mischief investigation,” they said in a statement Tuesday night.