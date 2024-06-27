Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Legend Sergei Berezin Dead at 52
R.I.P.
Toronto Maple Leafs hockey legend Sergei Berezin has died at age 52. His cause of death has not been disclosed. After being drafted from the Russian leagues in 1994, Berezin spent five seasons playing for the Maple Leafs. Berezin would make his mark on the team, helping them advance to the Eastern Conference finals during the 1998-99 season, scoring 37 goals, according to the Toronto Sun. Berezin left the Maple Leafs in 2001 to play for the Phoenix Coyotes and then bounced around a few different NHL teams and finally back to the Russian leagues before he retired in 2004, according to the New York Post. Berezin spent his retirement in Florida coaching minor league teams, playing tennis and spending time with family and friends, according to an X post by ‘NHL Alumni’ announcing his passing. “We send our deepest condolences to Sergei’s family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time.” the post read. Fans grieved in the replies, one wrote: “Sergei Berezin walked so Afinagenov and Grabovski could run. One of my fave Leafs when I was younger.”