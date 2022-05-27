Toronto Police Kill a Man Walking Near an Elementary School With a Rifle
‘TRAUMATIC’
Toronto police shot and killed a man who was carrying a rifle near an elementary school Thursday, sending hundreds of children into lockdown, according to Toronto police. The police were first called about reports of a person carrying a rifle at around 1 p.m., and paramedics were called 20 minutes later for a reported shooting. A witness told CP24 that they heard three quick shots before seeing police attempt to revive a man on the street. Four investigators and three forensic investigators are working on the case, according to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit. Toronto’s police chief called the incident “traumatic” in a press conference in light of the recent school shooting in the U.S. and the proximity of the incident to a school. In total, four schools were initially sent into lockdown due to the incident.