Toronto Raptors general manager president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri may face charges after allegedly pushing and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the face moments after his team won the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday morning that they are pursuing a misdemeanor charge against Ujiri for simple battery of a police officer after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors Thursday night, a police spokesman told The Daily Beast.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Ujiri “pushed” and “struck” the deputy “in the face” while making his way onto the court after the game ended late Thursday evening at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The altercation allegedly began after the deputy denied Ujiri access to the floor because he “did not have proper credentials.”

Video footage from NBC Bay Area appears to show the Canadian basketball executive in a verbal scuffle with a law-enforcement officer, as the pair are separated by several men intervening in the situation.

Ujiri was not arrested, the spokesman said, and both the sheriff’s office and Oakland police will submit reports to the district attorney’s office, who will then determine if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.