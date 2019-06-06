Warriors Part-Owner Mark Stevens Banned From NBA Games After Shoving Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry

Mark Stevens, a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors, has been banned from all NBA games after shoving Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry during game three of the NBA Finals. “A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league,” Mike Bass, NBA executive vice president of communications, said in a statement. “As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games.” This comes after a fan was seen shoving Lowry during Wednesday night’s game. It was later confirmed by the Warriors that it was Stevens. “Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the team said, according to Axios. “Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals.”