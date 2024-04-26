Emma Stone Would Like to Be Called By Her Real Name, Thank You
WHAT’S IN A NAME
Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone recently revealed that she’d prefer if people called her by her real name and not her stage name “Emma.” In a joint interview alongside Nathan Fielder for The Hollywood Reporter, the Poor Things actress revealed that she actually goes by her birth name, Emily, to the people who know her and who work closely with her. “You can say Emma. You can say anything,” the actress first told THR’s Seth Abramovitch. But when asked how she would react if a fan addressed her as Emily, Stone said she would actually prefer to be Emily rather than Emma. “That would be so nice,” she told Abramovitch. “I would like to be Emily.” The star revealed that, as is typical in Hollywood, she came by the stage name Emma Stone because her real name, Emily Stone, was already registered with SAG by another person. Other actors, including Diane Keaton, Michael J. Fox and Julianne Moore, have made similar tweaks because a SAG rule that requires each member to have a unique name.