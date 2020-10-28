CHEAT SHEET
    Toronto Raptors Guard Terence Davis Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty

    Toronto Raptors shooting guard Terence Davis was arrested Tuesday evening in New York City for criminal mischief and third-degree assault, according to ESPN. In a statement from the NYPD, Davis’ girlfriend went to visit him at a hotel Tuesday night and the two got into a verbal disagreement. Davis then reportedly hit the victim in the face and broke her phone. A third-degree assault in New York could land Davis in jail for up to a year and criminal mischief is punishable by up to a year in jail.

