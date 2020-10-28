Toronto Raptors Guard Terence Davis Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend

Read it at ESPN
Toronto Raptors shooting guard Terence Davis was arrested Tuesday evening in New York City for criminal mischief and third-degree assault, according to ESPN. In a statement from the NYPD, Davis’ girlfriend went to visit him at a hotel Tuesday night and the two got into a verbal disagreement. Davis then reportedly hit the victim in the face and broke her phone. A third-degree assault in New York could land Davis in jail for up to a year and criminal mischief is punishable by up to a year in jail.