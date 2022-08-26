Torso Killer Richard Cottingham Emails Grim Details of Unsolved Murder
‘PUTTING UP A GOOD FIGHT’
A serial killer and rapist who says he has murdered at least 100 women wrote an email to an expert claiming to have killed a woman in a cold case dating back to 1970s. Richard Cottingham, known as the Torso Killer and the Times Square Killer, is spending life in prison after he was convicted of the murders of eight young women and girls but claims to have killed nearly 100 women across New Jersey and New York from the late 1960s to before his 1980 arrest. At a press conference on Thursday, forensic historian Peter Vronsky revealed a message he received from Cottingham in February. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3 or 4,” Cottingham wrote, with slight misspellings, on Feb. 27. “It would have occurred within visual distance of a mall either in Suffern or Nyack, New York. She was a white girl in her teens. She may have been coming from the mall. I kind of remember her putting up a good fight, which surprised me and because of that, we didn’t get around to having sex. She wasn’t a hooker, and it happened during the day, probably late morning.” Cottingham described a girl named Lisa, and PIX 11 reports that a 15-year-old by the name of Lisa Thomas was killed near the Nanuet Mall in 1974. Her case remains unsolved.