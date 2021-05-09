These Face Masks Are The Most Stylish I’ve Tried

Scouting Report: Not only are these masks stylish, they are the most comfortable one’s I’ve tried.

A year is a long time to commit to a face covering, and I’ve gone through my share of losing options. The rose-colored sequin mask my best friend bought me for my 40th birthday was beautiful, but itchy. I liked the handmade cotton masks my husband found at a local store, but they slipped off of my nose too easily. Then, sometime last year, I found the solution to my problems, and I have not looked back.

Designer Tory Burch began making her face masks early in the pandemic. The first version of the masks came in packs of five. Those wildly popular masks (which immediately sold out and inspired a cultish following) were followed by a three-pack: $35 for three masks and a carrying pouch.

Printed Face Mask, Set of 3 Buy at Tory Burch $ 35

The feather-light masks are made from a moisture-wicking polyester—the material is the same one used in her bathing suits—so they never feel wet or leaden. A wire at the nose ensures that the masks don’t slip down (or fog up my ever-present sunglasses).The ear loops are adjustable, and there’s even an interior pocket for a filter, which, truth be told, I don’t use, but would be good in situations where I need a little more protection.

The masks are also a not-for-profit endeavor, and that makes me feel even better about wearing them. The $10 remaining after the cost of goods is donated to the Innovative Genomics Institute at the University of California at Berkeley and the Tory Burch Foundation, which empowers women and women entrepreneurs.

Buying these masks is its own fun surprise. Patterns are seasonal, but arbitrary. You won’t know what you’re getting until you open the bag. What you will know for sure is that your masks will be comfortable, cute, and clean ( thanks to that nifty carrying pouch).

Like that unfortunately uncomfortable sequin number, these masks serve double duty. They’re my outfit-booster, my bit of pandemic flair. They’re also a comfortable, exceptionally designed part of my personal safety arsenal. Keys? Check. Wallet? Check. Mask pouch? Triple-check. At just over $10 apiece, these masks are well worth the investment. Collect them all.

