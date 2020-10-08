Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been charged with two felonies for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, shot Megan, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, during an argument with her and one of her friends outside a July 12 party in the Hollywood Hills, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. The two had been riding in an SUV together before Peterson stepped out and allegedly began firing.

He’s charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13, and he faces 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted.

Though the “WAP” rapper initially tried to play off the wound to police as a simple cut from stepping on glass, she later named Lanez as the shooter.

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” she said on Instagram in August.

Lanez has yet to offer a public response to those comments or the charges against him, though in an album released Sept. 25, he rapped, “How the f--k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Megan Thee Stallion’s foot required surgery to remove the bullets, which she documented with pictures posted to social media that she later removed. She said the incident “traumatized” her and called it “nothing to joke about.”

She tweeted in July, “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt.”