Tory Lanez Denied New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
WHATS POPPIN
Less than five months after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Tory Lanez was denied a new trial in the case by a Los Angeles judge. The judge’s Tuesday decision came a day after the Toronto rapper begged him in court not to “ruin [his] life” by denying the motion, adding, “I could be your son, your brother.” After Judge David Herriford ruled against the fresh trial from the bench, attorneys for Lanez took the drastic step of filing a motion to disqualify him from the case, telling Herriford that he couldn’t issue his ruling until the motion was resolved. Herriford disagreed, according to a Los Angeles Times reporter. Lanez’s lawyers filed the motion for a new trial in March, arguing among other things that some of the evidence and testimony presented at the trial was prejudicial against their client. At a mid-April hearing, Herriford indicated that if the request for a new trial was denied, Lanez would be sentenced within 30 days of the hearing held on Monday.