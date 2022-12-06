Tory Lanez Hit With Third Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
COUNTING DOWN
Rapper Tory Lanez was slapped with a third felony charge, just days before his trial is scheduled to begin for allegedly shooting fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty to two previous charges for shooting the multiplatinum artist in the foot in 2020—assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm—was hit by prosecutors with a felony negligent discharge of a firearm charge on Tuesday. He’s been fitted with an ankle monitor and put under house arrest since October. In the years since the multi-Grammy winner was shot, both rappers have hurled insults and call-outs at one another through songs and social media posts. “Yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” Megan said, addressing the rumors on an Instagram Live. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and shit, stop lying!” In the months following the incident, Megan claimed that Lanez attempted to buy her silence, according to GQ. Opening statements in Lanez’ trial are scheduled to begin next week.