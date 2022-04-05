Tory Lanez Re-Arrested After Tweeting About Megan Thee Stallion
NEVER TWEET KIDS
Tory Lanez was behind bars Tuesday after the judge in his assault case upped his bail to $350,000, saying the rapper violated court orders involving Megan Thee Stallion. Judge David Herriford made the ruling over tweets Lanez wrote that seemed “to be clear messages” to the Grammy-winning rapper, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon. If he is released, he will be banned from mentioning Megan Thee Stallion “in any social media,” Herriford said. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was arrested in 2020 after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion after a house party that summer. Initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon, Lanez was later charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Megan Thee Stallion initially did not name her assailant, though she later took to Instagram Live to call Lanez out directly, saying “You shot me.” A trial is set for Sept. 14.