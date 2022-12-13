‘You Ain’t Sh*t’: Megan Thee Stallion Details Argument That Preceded Shooting

More than two years after she was allegedly shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion took the witness stand Tuesday, and shared previously unknown details about the ordeal.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, was emotional as she testified in a Los Angeles courtroom, according to reporters who were in the room.

She told jurors that a nasty argument with Lanez broke out in an SUV, shortly after the duo had left a party hosted by Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills. Megan testified that Lanez told her she “ain’t shit,” which prompted her to insult his stature within the hip-hop industry, the Los Angeles Times reported. This allegedly set Lanez off.

What happened next has been widely debated since the July 12, 2020, incident—with Megan saying Lanez fired a single shot into her foot, while Lanez maintains he never opened fire.

In her testimony Tuesday, Megan said that everyone in the SUV—her former assistant Kelsey Harris, the SUV’s driver, and herself—“looked shocked” when Lanez opened fire.

Despite claiming he didn’t fire a shot, Lanez with charged with three felonies that have had him on house arrest since October. He faces criminal charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, and felony negligent discharge of a firearm.

Megan did not immediately report the shooting to cops in California—a point of contention raised by Lanez and his supporters, who claimed it’s proof the allegations were bogus.

Megan addressed this in her testimony on Tuesday, however, reportedly saying she didn’t call police that night because she feared they’d make the situation worse.

“At this time we are at the height of police brutality,” Megan said, according to the Times. “I felt if I said this man had shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later. I don’t feel safe in the car. I don’t feel safe with the police.”

In the months after the incident, Megan claimed that Lanez attempted to buy her silence, according to GQ, but she declined.

Lanez’s lawyer, George Mgdesyan, claimed in opening statements on Monday that the argument stemmed for “jealousy.” He suggested that it was Harris who fired the gun, and that gunshot residue was found on Lanez only because “he was trying to stop her from shooting.”

Lanez has claimed publicly and in songs that he was “framed” for the incident. If convicted, he could spend up to 12 years in prison.