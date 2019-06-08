Michael Gove, a British Tory party hopeful who wants to replace outgoing prime minister Theresa May, has expressed “deep regret” over his admitted use of cocaine nearly two decades ago. Gove told the Daily Mail that he used the illegal drug on several occasions and at “social events” when he worked as a journalist. The BBC reports that Gove, who is currently the environment secretary, said he did not believe the “mistake” should exclude him from replacing May, who officially stepped down Friday. Gove also served as justice secretary and is one of nearly a dozen Tory members who hope to take over the party leadership in late July.