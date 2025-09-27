Don’t Miss Out on This Expertly-Curated Wine Advent Calendar

Scouted

Advent calendars are so fun. What’s a better way to count down than with a daily treat? This year, Total Wine & More invites you to embark on a delicious wine-filled adventure with an expertly curated Advent calendar. It’s an incredible gift for a loved one—or a special gift to yourself—perfect for anyone who appreciates a fine glass of wine.

This calendar includes 24 unique 187 mL bottles, a little over one standard glass, from nations like France, Spain, Chile, Italy, Germany, Hungary, and South Africa. Without spoiling it completely, you can look forward to enjoying 12 bottles of red, nine bottles of white wines, and three bottles of rosé. But you’ll need to be faster than Dasher to snag this deal. Quantities are limited, and according to Total Wine & More, these Advent calendars typically sell out by early to mid-November.

