‘Totally Inappropriate’: Trump Rules Out Mike Pence as 2024 Running Mate

Surprise surprise: Donald Trump has ruled out picking Mike Pence as his running mate if he runs again for the White House in 2024. The former president told the authors of a new biography that “Mike committed political suicide” by agreeing to certify electoral college votes after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. “It would be totally inappropriate,” Trump told Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, the husband-and-wife team whose book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, is published next Tuesday. The Guardian obtained a copy of the book.