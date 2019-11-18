French Teen Killed After 150m Suspension Bridge Collapses Into River, Several People Still Missing

Read it at Reuters
A 15-year-old girl has been killed and several people are injured after a 150-meter suspension bridge which spanned the River Tarn in southwest France collapsed. The bridge, near Toulouse, collapsed Monday morning, according to local prosecutor Karline Bouisset. The girl’s mother was rescued by witnesses at the scene. French lawmakers last year called for more money to check and repair bridges across the country after the collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa, Italy, killed 43 people. It's not yet clear why the bridge collapsed, but local reports suggest a heavyweight truck, above the authorized tonnage limit, may have attempted to cross.