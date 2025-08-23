Tour Bus Crash on New York Thruway Kills 5

A bus carrying tourists from Niagara Falls to New York City rolled over on Interstate 90 near the town of Pembroke, New York, approximately 40 miles east of Niagara Falls. The accident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the New York State Police. While an investigation is still ongoing, State Police determined that the tour bus, owned and operated by M&Y Tour Inc., “exited the roadway into the median then abruptly corrected, causing the bus to overturn and roll off the I-90 on the south embankment.” Five of the vehicle’s 54 passengers were killed while dozens of others sustained serious injuries. Ambulances and medical helicopters were dispatched to the site of the crash. Police said that the passengers, mainly visitors from India, China, and the Philippines, were aged between one and 74 years old. Local officials “are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said earlier. Police note that several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside the overturned vehicle for hours as rescue crews worked to free them. New York State Police troop commander Andre Ray, said that the cause of the crash is still unknown. “Mechanical failure as well as operator impairment have been ruled out at this time,” Ray said during a press conference. “The operator has been cooperative” and “No charges have been filed at this point.” Authorities are appealing to local drivers who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident.