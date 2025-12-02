Tour Bus Falls Into Gorge Killing At Least 5 People
A bus filled with tourists fell into a 230-foot gorge in northern India, killing at least five people. The vehicle, which carried around 28 passengers, crashed on Monday after veering off a popular road in the state of Uttarakhand, officials said. Five units were dispatched for rescue operations. Officials later confirmed that five people died at the scene. Survivors were pulled from the ravine and taken to local hospitals. Work is underway to identify the victims and notify their families, with many of those on board believed to be from outside the state, according to authorities. An official cause of the crash has yet to be determined as police have opened an investigation into the fatal incident, authorities said. In October, a bus accident killed at least 25 people after colliding with a motorcycle on a highway in India. The bike became lodged under the bus and was dragged, resulting in sparks that triggered the vehicle’s fuel tank to explode.