Tour de France Declines to Press Charges Against Fan Who Caused Huge Crash
CLOSE ONE
Tour de France organizers have decided they don’t want to press charges against the woman who caused a crash at the famous bicycle race over the weekend, CBS News reported. The 30-year old woman from France, whom police decided not to name, fled the country after she held a homemade sign in the path of riders, causing cyclists to fall to the ground and crash into one another. All told, 21 competitors were injured. Police initially asked the public for help in identifying her as tour organizers planned to prosecute the woman on a charge of “involuntarily causing injury through reckless behavior.” The woman turned herself in this week, but now it’s doubtful she’ll be prosecuted as tour organizers don’t want to press charges, feeling the situation was blown out of proportion. They’ve urged fans to stay away from riders. “If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don’t cross the road carelessly,” said Christian Prudhomme, director of the tour. “And above all, you respect the riders, they’re the ones worthy of live TV.”