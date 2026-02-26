Tour Guide Arrested After Defacing Iconic Landmark
A tour guide has been arrested after using chalk to mark a pyramid in Egypt. Footage of the incident was posted on social media on Sunday from the Saqqara area near Cairo, with the guide involved reported to have been leading a Russian-language tour group. “Today at Saqqara, near the Pyramid of Unas, I came across a man—a tour guide for Russian tourists—drawing on the pyramid with chalk,” the video’s caption said. “When I politely told him that what he was doing was wrong, he asked me, ‘Are you serious?’ Honestly, I didn’t know how to respond.” An investigation was launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior following the incident, which led to his arrest and suspension from work, The Daily Mail reports. The newspaper added that he confessed and could face a year in prison or a fine of around $10,427. He reportedly claimed it was his first day back after a four-year hiatus and had become overexcited, leading to his “unforgivable mistake.” The Saqqara Antiquities Department has since removed the graffiti, while the Egyptian General Tourist Guides Syndicate says its operators work hard to ensure no damage is done during tours.