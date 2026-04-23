Tourist, 28, Charged Over Pre-Wedding Statue Prank
A 28-year-old tourist has been charged after allegedly climbing a historic statue in Florence as part of a pre-wedding dare, causing thousands of euros in damage. Italian authorities said the woman, reported to be from Denmark, scaled the famed Neptune Fountain in Piazza della Signoria and attempted to touch the statue’s genitals—possibly as a good luck charm—before being stopped by police. She later told officers she had been encouraged by friends. City officials said the incident caused “minor but significant damage” to decorative elements, including parts of the horses and surrounding structure. Repairs are expected to cost around €5,000, and the woman now faces charges of damaging a protected cultural site. The Renaissance-era fountain, created by Bartolomeo Ammannati, has been repeatedly targeted by tourists despite increased surveillance. Officials say such stunts are becoming more common, driven by social media and “challenge” culture, prompting renewed calls for respect toward Italy’s historic landmarks.