Tourist Found in ‘Fragile’ State 12 Days After Disappearing in Remote Wilderness

Passengers flying from Mexico to the U.K. endured a grueling 17-hour delay after a couple were caught smoking in the plane’s toilet. The TUI flight had just departed Cancún for London’s Gatwick Airport on July 8 when the captain warned that the flight would be diverted unless the smoking stopped. Around three and a half hours in, the captain announced the plane would divert to Bangor International Airport in Maine, according to The Mirror. The two accused smokers were removed from the flight, while the remaining passengers waited onboard, hoping to continue their journey. Instead, the plane sat on the runway for five hours, during which the plane taxied for take-off, before the flight was canceled so the crew could comply with legal working hours. Passengers were then forced to disembark and spend 12 more hours in what was believed to be a military section of Maine’s airport, enduring cramped and uncomfortable conditions. “Everybody was fed up. In fairness, they started bringing out airbeds, but it was like free-for-all for vultures,” said Terry Lawrance, 66, a Brit affected by the ordeal. “It was like a warzone in a lounge—rows and rows of beds.”
An AI-based system is now being tested to assisted with directing air traffic at some of the busiest airports in the world, after a fatal plane crash in Washington, D.C., earlier this year prompted aviation authorities to seek ways to reduce human error and sidestep manpower shortages. At London’s Heathrow Airport, an AI system called Aimee scans runways with 360-degree cameras, detects potential collisions, and alerts controllers—or, in some cases, autonomously reroutes planes. Similar trials are running in Singapore, with proponents claiming AI could cut delays, ease staffing shortages, and prevent accidents caused by fatigue or oversight. But not everyone is on board. Critics warn that AI lacks human intuition for emergencies and could be vulnerable to hacking. “Automation is heralded as the solution, but it can actually make things worse,” John Leahy, a former chief pilot at British Airways, told Scientific American. “The suggestion that computers can perform ATC tasks better than humans is a dangerous path.” Experts have also warned that forcing pilots and controllers to become more reliant on technology can reduce their ability to make quick decisions.
On a September evening in 2012, Brad Squires, a police officer in British Columbia, and Anita Moran, a trainee nurse in Newfoundland, went on a picnic date on Bell Island, Canada. After polishing off their second bottle of wine, Farrell stuffed it with an account of their date, and Squires tossed it off a nearby cliff. Thirteen years later, they saw their long-forgotten note posted on the Facebook page of an Irish beach conservation association on Monday who found it at the Dingle Peninsula. Martha Farrell, chair of the Maharees Conservation Association, told NBC News that it was “a moment of pure joy,” and a testament to the “resilience” of the bottle, and of Squires and Moran’s love, who are now nine years married and share three children. “[The bottle] has brought so much joy to so many people,” Farrell said. It has also brought increased attention to the conservation group, which was conducting a cleanup on Scraggane Bay in County Kerry, near Castlegregory. The association also remarked on the serendipitous parallels: the bottle was also found by a couple, Kate and Jon Gay, and the Dingle Peninsula has a similar geographical profile to Newfoundland, where the bottle was sent from.
Country singer Conner Smith was issued a misdemeanor state citation following a fatal car accident in Nashville that killed a woman, TMZ reported Thursday. Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, told the outlet that Smith is “incredibly grateful to the [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department] for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times.” Smith, 24, known for his viral song “I Hate Alabama,” struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins with his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as she crossed the street on June 8. Dobbins was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she later died. Smith was charged with a misdemeanor traffic offense—failure to yield resulting in a fatality, sources told TMZ. Sources close to the singer told the publication that the incident was a “tragic accident” and that he was not “under the influence or distracted by his phone at the time” of the deadly crash. Police said Smith showed no signs of impairment and that the initial belief was that he simply failed to yield, the sources added.
A German tourist was found alive in the Australian Outback, two weeks after going missing. Carolina Wilga, 26, last contacted family on June 29, and she was last seen at a general store in a tiny town 200 miles northeast of the Western Australia state capital of Perth on the same date. Search teams found her abandoned van on Thursday in a 300,000-hectare reserve, a day before a tourist discovered Wilga wandering around on a forest trail in a “fragile” state, according to Western Australia Police Force Insp. Martin Glynn. “I think once we do hear her story, it will be a remarkable story,” he said. “You know, she’s obviously coped in some amazing conditions,” Glynn added. “There’s a very hostile environment out there, both from flora and fauna. It’s a really, really challenging environment to cope in.” He added that it was a “miracle” that police even spotted her vehicle. Police think her 1995 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon got stuck in the mud, forcing the backpacker to go on foot. A friend told the Western Australian that Wilga’s parents “couldn’t believe” their daughter had been found.
A natural history museum in Denver famed for its dinosaur exhibits made a one-in-a-million discovery this week after a prehistoric fossil was found underneath its parking lot. While drilling a 750-foot borehole to assess geothermal heating potential at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, museum staff accidentally uncovered a hockey-puck-shaped vertebra, which is believed to have once belonged to a small, plant-eating dinosaur that roamed the earth 67.5 million years ago. The find, which dates back to the Cretaceous period, is now the deepest and oldest fossil on display at the museum. “Finding a dinosaur bone in a core is like hitting a hole in one from the moon,” said James Hagadorn, the museum’s geology curator. “It’s like winning the Willy Wonka factory. It’s incredible, it’s super rare.” Only two similar borehole fossil discoveries have ever been recorded worldwide. Experts believe the bone belonged to a duck-billed dinosaur or Thescelosaurus, a small herbivore, and fossilized vegetation found nearby suggests the creature lived in a lush, swampy environment. The fossil is now on display at the Denver museum, but further excavation is unlikely. “We really need parking,” Hagadorn joked.
The Daily Beast’s founding editor Tina Brown has disclosed how an FBI agent presciently warned that Jeffrey Epstein would never face justice. “Epstein will never make it to trial. There are towels on the inside,” the agent told journalist Conchita Sarnoff just after the financier was arrested at Teterboro Airport, New Jersey, in July 2019, Brown revealed Thursday on her Fresh Hell Substack. Five weeks after the FBI agent’s warning, Epstein was found dead in his cell at Manhattan’s federal detention facility. Brown details the story behind years of Beast revelations about Epstein in her new Substack post. She discloses how he tried to kill off a groundbreaking six-part series Brown commissioned from Sarnoff in 2010. It revealed for the first time both his sweetheart 2008 deal with prosecutors and the appalling scale on which he had abused underage girls. Brown tells of her own chilling encounter with Epstein, after the Beast’s first revelations of how he was slapped on the wrist for prolific child sexual abuse. The predator got past security and into her Manhattan office while she was at lunch, she writes. “He was morose and menacing, his snake eyes narrowed,” she recounts. “‘Just stop,’ he said heavily as I stared at him from the doorway. ‘There will be consequences if you don’t.’” Brown and the Beast were unintimidated and continued to investigate him. But, Brown writes, the stories “landed with less impact” than would have been the case in the wake of #MeToo. The veteran journalist writes that the Trump administration’s attempts to shut down interest in Epstein has fueled her—and others’—questions over how he died. “I have never fully believed that Epstein committed suicide and my skepticism grows the more the mysteries accumulate,” she writes.
A major hip-hop festival has been axed after outrage over Kanye West’s controversial track glorifying Adolf Hitler. Organizers of the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia, set to run July 18-20, cited “external pressure and logistical challenges” in a statement announcing the cancellation. The gig had been West’s only planned live performance in Europe this year. West, who officially goes by Ye, triggered global uproar with his May 8 release of Heil Hitler, a song that samples a 1935 speech by the Nazi leader. The track was banned in Germany and taken off Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. Thousands had petitioned against West starring in the rap festival this month, calling it “an insult to historic memory, a glorification of wartime violence and debasement of all victims of the Nazi regime.” In an Instagram statement, the festival said: “This was not an easy decision. Due to media pressure and the withdrawal of several artists and partners, we were unable to deliver the festival at the standard of quality you deserve.” Earlier this month, Australia’s home affairs minister, Tony Burke, revealed that West’s Australian visa was revoked over the same track.
Monty Python legend Eric Idle says he’d be “proud to be thrown out” of the U.S. if officials take issue with his blistering view of Donald Trump. “I think he’s a treasonous monster who works for Putin,” raged Idle in an interview with The Guardian to plug his first U.K. tour since 1973. After decades of living in Los Angeles with a green card, the 83-year-old comic likened possible deportation to Charlie Chaplin’s 1952 exile: “I’d be in very select company.” Idle—who survived pancreatic cancer in 2021 and was described by the paper as “thriving”—will hit nine British cities this fall with his “Look on the Bright Side of Life” roadshow. The Life of Brian star retreats to France each summer “because I can’t stand the news,” and claims U.S. border guards eye comedians’ phones for anti-Trump photos. Expect classic Python bits, new songs, and, he promises, at least “one fart joke."
Modern Family star Ariel Winter is opening up on the harrowing experiences she dealt with as a child star in Hollywood. “I am familiar with male predators because I worked in Hollywood at a young age, I started at age four,” Winter, 27, told the Daily Mail in an interview published Thursday. “I don’t wanna say too much about it, but by the time I was on a laptop and cell phone, I was getting inappropriate messages from older men and it caused trauma.” She added, “The experiences I had in person and online as a child have affected me so deeply that I’ve had to go to therapy for it. The movie and TV industry is a dark place.” Winter, who starred in Modern Family as Alex Dunphy for 11 seasons, was just 11 when she joined the hit sitcom in 2009. The actress has since become an advocate for child safety and has helped nonprofit SOSA, Safe from Online Sex Abuse, with undercover operations busting child predators. “It’s definitely cathartic to be teaming with SOSA, knowing that I can make a difference,” Winter told The Daily Mail. “Growing up in the entertainment industry, I’ve been the girl we are trying to save. It’s vital to me to help protect young women from the experiences I endured in my own life.”