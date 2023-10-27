Tourist Plunges to Their Death After Glass Bridge Shatters
NIGHTMARE
One tourist was killed and three others were injured when a glass bridge shattered in Indonesia on Wednesday. The tragedy at The Geong—a 30-foot high popular tourist attraction in a forest in Central Java—took place as 11 visitors crossed the walkway. Two of the victims were able to cling to the bridge’s frame while two others plunged to the ground, one of whom was pronounced dead shortly after the collapse. According to The Jakarta Post, the manager of the bridge had been contacted shortly after the attraction officially opened in April after as many as five percent of the visitors posted online expressing concerns about the bridge’s safety standards. The manager allegedly did not show up to a requested meeting about the bridge’s safety standards, however, choosing to send a representative instead.