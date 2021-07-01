Tourist Recorded Water Pouring From Surfside Ceiling Minutes Before Collapse

Read it at ABC 7 Chicago
A tourist in Miami Beach recorded video of water pouring from the ceiling of the parking garage of Champlain Tower South minutes before the 12-story building collapsed in a heap of dense rubble last week. Adriana Sarmiento said she took the video at 1:18 a.m. after she and her husband had heard a loud noise while swimming nearby. The tower collapsed just minutes later. Sarmiento said she tried to warn residents about what was happening. So far 16 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the implosion, the cause of which is still under investigation, and roughly 140 are still missing.