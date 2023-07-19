Tourist Reveals the Chaotic Moment Travis King Ran Into North Korea
‘INCREDIBLY STUPID’
A tourist in the same tour group as Travis King—the 23-year-old American soldier who crossed into North Korea on Tuesday—revealed the chaotic moments that led up to King sprinting towards the border after a tour in South Korea. “People weren't really doing much, just taking photos and talking and that kind of thing,” Leslie told Sky News. “I noticed some guy running very, very fast towards the North Korean side. I thought it was some kind of stupid stunt that he was doing for TikTok or something like that. I thought that was an incredibly stupid thing to do in a place like that.” She added that soldiers who had been supervising the tour group started to yell and chase after him, “but he was going so fast and he was so close to the border that they couldn’t catch him.” King had been behaving normally on the tour, Leslie said, even buying a hat at a nearby souvenir shop.