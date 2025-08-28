Tourist Ripped for Force-Feeding Elephant Beer in Wild Clip
A Spanish man is being investigated by Kenyan authorities after he reportedly posted a video of himself pouring a beer down an elephant’s trunk on Tuesday. The man was visiting the Ol Jogi Conservancy in the central county of Laikipia when he posted the clip to Instagram under the handle skydive_kenya, BBC reported. In the video, he can be heard saying, “We are on beer time.” He captioned the post, “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.” However, the post was then deleted after it began to attract a barrage of negative comments from local Kenyans calling for his deportation. “This should never have happened. We’re a conservation, and we can’t allow that to happen,” a staffer at the conservancy told BBC. They added, “We don’t even allow people to go near the elephants.” BBC reported that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is also investigating the incident. In another clip on his page, the man is also seen drinking while touching a Rhinoceros at the nearby Ol Pejeta Conservancy. An Ol Pejeta representative told BBC that the man, who describes himself as an “adrenaline junkie” on his page, “has also broken our rules because he was not supposed to touch the rhinos because they are not pets.”