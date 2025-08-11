U.S. News

Tourist Shot Dead After Traveling to See Bad Bunny Show

Kevin Mares, who traveled from New York to Puerto Rico to see the superstar rapper, was gunned down at a club.

A 25-year-old tourist from New York was shot dead after traveling to Puerto Rico to attend a Bad Bunny concert with his girlfriend and three friends. Kevin Mares was on vacation in the overseas territory to see the Puerto Rican megastar, who is performing a 30-day residency in San Juan, attracting a high number of tourists to the area. But while at a late-night spot in La Perla, a shanty town on the edge of the capital, Mares was caught in the crossfire when two people began arguing. One of them pulled a gun, shooting three people, including Mares, who police confirmed was an innocent bystander. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the abdomen and side, but succumbed to his injuries and died. The other two victims, La Perla locals, remain hospitalized. A GoFundMe page set up by family described Mares as “a deeply loved son, devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to everyone who knew him.” They said, “His wholehearted kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment to family made him a pillar of strength for his loved ones,” and added he was planning on proposing to his girlfriend of six years in the fall. The shooter remains at large.

