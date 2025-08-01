Cheat Sheet
Tourist Sparks Outrage by Desecrating Ancient Greek Landmark

Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.01.25 10:39AM EDT 
Outrage as Tourist Desecrates Ancient Greek Landmark
Outrage as Tourist Desecrates Ancient Greek Landmark Alexandros Frantzeskos/Facebook

A tourist sparked fury in Greece after photos showed him lifting an ancient marble fragment to pose for a photo at the historic Portara temple on the island of Naxos. The images, widely shared online, depict the man holding a sizable piece of white marble above his head, seemingly taken from the 2,500-year-old archaeological site. The Portara, a massive marble gate, is the last remnant of an unfinished temple dedicated to Apollo, built in 530 BC. The site, part of the sanctuary of Apollo Delius, is free to enter and lacks formal security, leaving its preservation to visitors’ discretion. “They are not stones! They are our history,” a furious local wrote online, with another person adding, “They are not lifeless stones, but the soul and history of Greece.” Further outrage was stoked after photos appeared to show a family setting up a makeshift bar at the temple, serving skewers and soft drinks at the ancient cultural site. Naxos Mayor Dimitris Lianos confirmed that the country’s Culture Ministry had been alerted to the incident, and a temporary guard was placed at the site in order to prevent further disruption.

How Laura Loomer Became One of the Most Feared People in Washington
Chris Cillizza
Published 08.01.25 8:37AM EDT 
Laura Loomer argues with anti-Trump demonstrators in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023.
Laura Loomer argues with anti-Trump demonstrators in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

A few years ago, Laura Loomer was a political gadfly—she commanded a following among the very online right, but beyond that world was someone of little impact or influence. Today? Loomer is the de facto personnel director at the White House. She has the ear of President Trump. And that when she targets someone for supposed disloyalty, more often than not that person’s time in the Trump administration is over. (To be clear, the White House doesn’t acknowledge that Loomer’s opposition research was the reason behind anyone’s ouster.) Loomer, undoubtedly, has her enemies in the White House. As the New York Times has noted, she has been blocked from serving Trump in an official capacity—not once but twice. And yet, she has persisted. She now functions, effectively, as the president’s loyalty enforcer. Trump likes people who are loyal to him—no matter what else they say or do. And Loomer has repeatedly made clear that he is her top priority. (“President Trump comes first,” she told the Times she has even told her boyfriend.) For Trump, that’s enough—will it be for her too?

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza's Substack and YouTube channel.

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

Mom Freaks Out After Son, 6, Attacked by Octopus at Aquarium
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.01.25 9:53AM EDT 
Mom Freaks Out After Son, 6, Attacked By Octopus in Aquarium
Mom Freaks Out After Son, 6, Attacked By Octopus in Aquarium TiKTok

A furious mother has criticized aquarium staff for not doing enough to help after her six-year-old son was attacked by an octopus at a petting zoo. Britney Taryn went viral on TikTok following a visit to the San Antonio Aquarium on July 14, which saw an octopus latch onto her son’s hand and refuse to let go, leaving him with severe bruises. “The octopus started to come out, up over the glass. My friend and I were not sure what to do. There’s no employees around so we started yelling for help,” she told local outlet KSAT after the fact. “The employee came up and just said, ‘Oh, she’s super playful today.’ And then he could not get the octopus off.” The worker eventually had to call two additional colleagues over for support as the gravity of the situation set in, and the three of them spent the next five minutes prying the tentacles off the young boy’s arm, leaving him hurt and shaken. Taryn later filed a complaint with the United States Department of Agriculture claiming “employees on-site downplayed the incident,” and that her son could have been bitten by the creature’s poisonous beak. “I’m just worried something worse is going to happen… I don’t want anything to happen to any more kids, any adults,” she told KSAT, before adding that she hopes nothing happens to the octopus either.

@britneytaryn

My son has visited the same octopus every week for 3 years. She always loved him until today, when she tried to pull him into the tank. It took 3 aquarium employees to get her off. Was it affection? Recognition? Or something more dangerous? We thought it was a sweet animal bond… until it left bruises. And when we walked back later, she changed color the second she saw him.

♬ original sound - Britney Taryn
Tsunami Damages Putin’s Nuclear Submarine Base in the Pacific
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.01.25 9:57AM EDT 
Russian President Vladimir Putin
An 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s eastern coast this week damaged one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prized nuclear submarine bases. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled Russia’s eastern coast this week sent waves crashing into one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prized military installations, his Pacific Fleet’s nuclear submarine base, according to satellite imagery obtained by The Telegraph. The Rybachiy base, located in the Kamchatka Peninsula and home to the majority of Russia’s strategic nuclear submarines, appears to have sustained damage when the waves hit within 15 minutes of the quake. Imagery from Umbra Space, captured Thursday morning, shows part of a pier at the facility possibly torn from its original position. While it appears unlikely that any submarines were docked at the time, the base is key to Putin’s undersea nuclear arsenal—one capable of launching missiles that can strike deep into the U.S. and Europe. The incident comes as NATO has grown increasingly alarmed over the Kremlin’s aggressive submarine activity and long-range strike capabilities. Russia has been working to improve its submarine fleet since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 2023, Putin vowed to ramp-up production of nuclear-powered submarines, declaring they would “ensure Russia’s security for decades to come.”

Partner update

Level Up Your Cooking With Top-Tier Kitchen Gear
CUTTING EDGE
AD BY Milk Street Store
Updated 07.28.25 4:54PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 12:00AM EDT 
As assortment seven different knives of various sizes. The knives all have black handles and are laying on a dark blue surface.
Milk Street Store

No matter your skill level, having the right kitchenware makes cooking easier, safer, and more enjoyable. Milk Street Store offers a handpicked collection of high-quality cookware that elevates your time in the kitchen.

The Nakiri knife is thin, light, and looks like a mini cleaver. The blade is thoughtfully designed for precision and comfort. A curved butt gives fingers space to choke up on the grip for precise cuts, while the subtle file pattern on the surface keeps food from sticking. The broad blade shields your fingers as you cut, and the squared-off tip—rather than a pointed one—adds extra safety.

Limited Edition Premium Kitchin-kiji
Buy At Milk Street Store

Most kitchens are missing a midsized utility knife. Enter the limited-edition Kitchin-kiji. It was crafted for those in-between tasks—slicing garlic, chopping mushrooms, or trimming meat—where a big chef’s knife feels like overkill, but a paring knife doesn’t cut it (pun intended). The knife has a non-stick hammered blade, durable wood handle, and a custom guard to keep it protected during storage.

3-Piece 13-Inch Hammered Carbon Steel Wok
Buy At Milk Street Store

A typical wok isn’t well suited for home cooking, but this one is. Instead of a round base, this wok’s broad base sits securely on top of any burner, heats evenly, and stays stable while you stir. It’s made with 16-gauge carbon steel that heats incredibly fast for lighting-quick stir-fries. You can also use it for sautés, steaming (it comes with a steam rack), blanching, boiling, and deep-frying.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Trump’s GOP Just Lost Its Party Affiliation Lead Despite Record Unpopularity for Dems
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.01.25 7:03AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters.
President Donald Trump’s GOP has lost its recent edge in party affiliation, according to Gallup data. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Republicans have lost their recent edge in overall party affiliation, according to Gallup data published Thursday, with Democrats now holding a slight lead nationally despite their own approval rating hitting a record low. In the second quarter of the year, 46 percent of U.S. adults identified as Democrats or leaned Democratic, compared to 43 percent identifying as or leaning Republican. That 3-point lead marks a reversal from the last quarter of 2024, when Republicans held a 4-point advantage and won back both the White House and control of Congress. Gallup said the shift was driven “entirely” by an increase in independents leaning Democratic—up 4 points to 19 percent. Gallup said the Democrats’ favorability rating fell to 34 percent—the party’s lowest since it started tracking the measure in 1992. “Further, Americans are no more likely to believe Democrats are better than Republicans at managing the federal government or bringing about changes the country needs,” Gallup said in a commentary.

Hero Flight Attendants Sue Boeing Over Terrifying Mid-Air Blowout
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.01.25 5:47AM EDT 
Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft
Four flight attendants have filed lawsuits against Boeing after a mid-air cabin panel blowout aboard a Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft on January 7, 2024. NTSB/via REUTERS

Four flight attendants have filed lawsuits against Boeing, alleging physical and emotional injuries after a mid-air cabin panel blowout aboard an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft last January. The suits, filed in Seattle’s King County Superior Court, accuse Boeing of negligence and failure to ensure reasonable care in the production, sale, and maintenance of the aircraft and its parts. “Each of the four flight attendants acted courageously, following their training and putting their passengers’ safety first while fearing for their lives,” said Tracy Brammeier, lawyer for the plaintiffs, Reuters reported. “They deserve to be wholly compensated for this life-altering traumatic experience.” The flight attendants, in separate lawsuits, said they have suffered physical and mental injuries, emotional distress, and other financial costs, and are seeking compensation for past and future economic damages. “Boeing knew or should have known of the quality control issues present in its production of the 737 MAX line of aircraft,” the court papers said. The January 2024 incident led to a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. The Daily Beast has reached out to Boeing for comment.

Oscar Nominee, 81, Pleads Guilty to Sex Crime
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.31.25 10:34PM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 5:27PM EDT 
GettyImages-1169006075_ejcgbq

Gary Busey in 2019.

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Gary Busey, 81, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact. During his hearing on Thursday, the Oscar nominee admitted that he intentionally touched a woman inappropriately at the Monster-Mania Convention, an annual horror movie convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Camden, New Jersey, on Aug. 13, 2022. “It was not an accidental touching,” Busey told the judge. At least three women allege that Busey groped them during a photo op, with one claiming he put his face near her breasts and asked “where she got them” before trying to undo her bra. When he was first arrested, Busey denied the allegations. Criminal affidavits obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer allege Busey asked the police officers to apologize to the women on his behalf and to ask them not to press charges. Busey entered a plea deal and faces one to five years of probation as well as fines. The 81-year-old attended court virtually and had difficulty hearing the proceedings, even with his hearing aids on, CourtTV reports. In the past three years, the octogenarian has been accused of other offensive crimes as well, including a hit-and-run at a shopping center and publicly masturbating.

James Bond Taps ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator for Key Role
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 10:29PM EDT 
Steven Knight
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Amazon MGM Studios has hired Steven Knight to write the script for the next entry in the James Bond franchise. Deadline reported Thursday that a meeting in recent days between Knight and director Denis Villeneuve—who is currently working on Dune: Part Three—sealed the deal. Knight is the creative force behind Peaky Blinders, the six-season British period crime drama starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy along with an ensemble cast that has included Oscar nominee Tom Hardy. Knight’s other TV writing credits in the last few years include All the Light We Cannot See, Great Expectations, This Town, The Veil, and A Thousand Blows. Knight, who co-created Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, is currently writing and executive producing the upcoming Netflix historical drama House of Guinness, which he created. Knight’s most recent writing credit for film was 2024’s Maria, and he’s also working on The Immortal Man, a continuation of Peaky Blinders. Four years have elapsed since the last 007 film, No Time to Die, which saw Daniel Craig in the lead. Amazon MGM has not yet announced who will play Bond in the Knight-written installment, nor when the film will be released.

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

Ex-Giants Star Declares Loyalty to Trump but Isn’t Sure Why
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.01.25 6:18AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 5:55PM EDT 
Ex-NFL star Lawrence Taylor declared his loyalty to Trump.
Ex-NFL star Lawrence Taylor declared his loyalty to Trump. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Ex-NFL star Lawrence Taylor is “here to serve” President Donald Trump—just nobody ask him why. The former New York Giants linebacker took the mic at the Oval Office on Thursday to declare his undying loyalty to Trump as the president announced that he would reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test. “I don’t know why. I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing, but I’m here to serve, and I’m here to serve you,” he stated, earning him a pat on the back from Trump. Taylor, who is a registered sex offender, added that he was “proud to be on this team” and was going to “do the best for as long as I can.” Taylor was at the Oval Office ceremony alongside Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and golfer Bryson DeChambeau. The NFL Hall of Famer also appeared at a campaign rally for Trump in 2024 to announce that he was renouncing the Democratic Party. “I just wanted to say I grew up a Democrat and I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man right here,” Taylor said at the time.

Martha Stewart Throws Shade at Meghan Markle for Her Lifestyle Brand
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 11:23AM EDT 
Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart.
Getty Images

This week, the queen of lifestyle branding joined the chorus of critics piling on Meghan Markle for her pivot to influencing. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Martha Stewart—who Yahoo aptly called the “influencer’s influencer”—had this to say about the ex-royal: “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about.” After that subtle dig, she said that “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.” Stewart contrasted her thoughts on Markle with ready praise for another celebrity brand hawker: Gwyneth Paltrow. “She created quite an interesting body of business,” Stewart said of the actress and Goop founder, who’s attracted controversy for her questionable wellness advice. Stewart’s comments on Markle are her first since the Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, along with the Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The show finds Markle preparing plates of crudité, baking biscuits for her dog, and moving peanut-butter-stuffed pretzels from one plastic bag to another. The last task was so ridiculous that it was spoofed on Jimmy Fallon’s show and mocked relentlessly on Twitter—where one user referred to her as “the people’s Martha Stewart!”

