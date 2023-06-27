Tourist Dies Trying to Drink Every Cocktail on Jamaican Bar’s Menu
A bar in Jamaica challenged guests to drink all 21 cocktails on its menu—and it led to one British man’s death. According to ITV, 53-year-old Timothy Southern had already been drinking when he came across two women undertaking the challenge at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann. He decided to join them and reportedly made his way through 12 cocktails before returning to his room, where he collapsed and later died. Examiners in Jamaica and the United Kingdom both determined that alcohol consumption caused Southern’s death, but Southern’s family alleges that a faulty response from medics may also have played a role. “The service and treatment he received was disgusting,” one family member reportedly told investigators. The family has since launched a GoFundMe to bring Southern’s body back home.