Tourist Trips and Tears Priceless Painting While Taking a Selfie

Barbra Streisand ‘P***ed Off’ at Pay for Ben Stiller Movie
Barbra Streisand is still “p---ed off” that she wasn’t paid more for her role in 2004’s Meet The Fockers, she told Variety on Monday. Meet The Parents 4, another installment in the Meet The Parents franchise, is currently in development, with original cast members Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Owen Wilson set to star. Ariana Grande is also attached as a new character. Streisand was asked whether she’d reprise her character Stiller’s character’s mother Rozalin Focker in the new film and it does not seem likely. “They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m p---ed off,” Streisand told the site. “I was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer at the time, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet.” In the meantime, Streisand is focusing on music and promoting her new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, out June 27.