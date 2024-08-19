Tourists Are Blasted For Swimming at a Venice Cemetery

Tourists swimming in front of a Venice cemetery are being called out for their rude behavior. A video filmed by a passerby on a water bus and shared by the New York Post shows the two travelers splashing in the water with the cemetery behind them. This particular cemetery is on Isola di San Michele, an island situated between Venice and Murano. According to the outlet, commenters on the video were appalled, with one calling it “shameful” and another saying they were “at a loss for words.” Venice restricts the areas where people can swim for safety and sanitation precautions. In addition to unauthorized swimming, Venice is also battling an over-tourism issue. According to CBS News, the city implemented a $5.37 fee for tourists who visit on certain peak days. In a social media statement, Venice’s mayor said the system was “going well.”