Tourists Assaulted in Possible Hate Crime Attack on NYC Subway
VICIOUS
An Asian American woman and her family who were visiting New York City last week were attacked in a possible hate crime on the subway, according to bystanders’ footage. Sue Young said she, her husband, and daughters were laughed at and mocked with anti-Asian comments by three Black teenage girls sitting across from them on the train. One of the girls then charged toward Young and the other girls pinned her down on the subway bench, leaving Young with several bruises. Other riders of multiple ethnicities formed a human shield to protect Young’s family. A bystander, who was also Asian American and filmed the attack, was assaulted by the group as well. “I don’t want this to be a Black-versus-Asian [issue]; I don’t want to fan the flames,” Young said. “The girls…I want them to be caught but…I don’t want this to ruin their lives.” So far, no arrests have been made.