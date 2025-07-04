Tourist’s Autopsy Reveals Grim Details After Volcano Fall
The 26-year-old Brazilian tourist who fell during a steep volcano hike in Bali, Indonesia, died from a fatal mix of traumatic injuries, according to a local coroner. Juliana Marins was ascending the more than 12,000-foot Mount Rinjani on the morning of June 21 when she reportedly tumbled off the trail on the Indonesian island of Lombok. Marins’ body was found on June 24 after a multi-day search. Marins “died of internal bleeding caused by damage to organs and bone fractures,” the coroner announced at the Bali Mandara Hospital, where her body was examined. Marins is believed to have died less than 20 minutes after the bleeding began, the coroner said, and she had “no signs of hypothermia or prolonged suffering after the injury.” Marins’ family, who created an Instagram account to track recovery efforts, made it known that they would be seeking justice in her death, accusing the hiking and rescue team of negligence. “Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team,” the family wrote in a translated statement on Instagram. “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours Juliana would still be alive.”